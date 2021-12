Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham

Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs,” a song written for the group’s 1976 album Rumours but relegated to a B-side, was written by Nicks after her separation from bandmate Buckingham. The song got a second life in 1997 when she faced her ex-flame during a reunion show and sang the wrenching lyrics, “Time cast a spell on you, but you won’t forget me / I know I could have loved you, but you would not let me.”