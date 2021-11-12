Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal

Swift’s brief 2010 romance with Gyllenhaal was said to have inspired her 2012 album, Red. On “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” she references an older guy — Gyllenhaal is nine years her senior — who spends his time “ with some indie record that’s much cooler than mine.” She also sings of a scarf she “left at your sister’s house,” which some connected to the accessory she wore while with the Donnie Darko actor over Thanksgiving of 2010.

Swift seemingly revisited her whirlwind relationship with Gyllenhaal on the 2021 rerelease of Red. On the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” she makes mention of an age gap between her and her ex, singing, “And I was never good at telling jokes but the punchline goes / I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age.'” (At the time of Red (Taylor’s Version)’s release, Gyllenhaal was dating Jeanne Cadieu, who’s 16 years his junior.)