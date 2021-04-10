Charlie Hunnam

The English actor played Jax Teller, the leader of SAMCRO and son of the club’s original president, John Teller (Guest). Hunnam also appeared in The Ledge, Deadfall and Pacific Rim while starring on the FX series. He then starred in The Lost City of Z, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Triple Frontier, Jungleland and The Gentlemen. He is set to play Lin in the upcoming Shantaram series. The British star is also a screenwriter, having sold his Vlad screenplay to Summit Entertainment ahead of his SOA success. Hunnam divorced Katharine Towne in 2002 after three years of marriage. He has been dating Morgana McNelis since 2005.