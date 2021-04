Dayton Callie

Callie played former Chief of the Charming Police Department, Wayne Unser, a cop who wasn’t above helping SAMCRO out. The British-American actor appeared on The Boot at the End while on SOA. He later had a recurring role on Fear the Walking Dead and starred in Abattoir, City of Lies and Table 13. Early in his career, the actor also wrote and produced a few projects. The naval veteran lent his voice to the multiple soundtracks, including The Devil’s Carnival.