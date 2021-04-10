Drea de Matteo

Matteo had a recurring role on SOA as Jax’s ex-wife, Wendy Case, who was also the mother of his firstborn son, Abel. The New York native then starred in Dark Places, Sex, Death and Bowling, Don’t Sleep and One Way. The Golden Globe nominated actress also appeared on Shades of Blue and A Million Little Things. The Sopranos alum launched her “Gangster Goddess” Pinot Noir in early 2021 with her “Made Woman” podcast cohost Chris Kushner. She shares two children, son Waylon and daughter Alabama, with her ex-fiancé Shooter Jennings. The actress has been engaged to White Snake bass guitarist Michael Devin since 2015.