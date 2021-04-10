Katey Sagal

Sagal portrayed Jax’s mom, Gemma Teller Morrow, who was married to his father and later biker leader Clay Morrow (Pearlman). The Los Angeles native voiced multiple characters on Futurama while on SOA. She then appeared on A to Z, The Bastard Executioner, Superior Donuts and The Conners. Sagal had a recurring role on Shameless and starred in Pitch Perfect 2 and Bleed for This before landing the lead role on the 2021 series Rebel. Sagal is also a musician, who released her debut solo album in 1994 and 10 years later, she dropped a second record. The actress married SOA creator Kurt Sutter in 2004. The couple shares one daughter, Esme. Sagal also shares son Jackson and daughter Sarah with ex-husband, Jack White.