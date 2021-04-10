Kim Coates

The Canadian native played biker Alexander “Tig” Trager throughout the series. Coates then starred in The Land, Strange Weather, Officer Downe, Goon: Last of the Enforcers, Fantasy Island and See for Me. He also appeared on Godless, Ghost Wars, Bad Blood, Pretty Hard Cases and Van Helsing. The star is also a producer, having worked on Cold Brook, Bad Blood and the upcoming Neon Lights. He cohosts a podcast with fellow SOA star, Theo Rossi, called, “Theo Rossi’s THEOry with Kim Coates.” The actor has been married to Diana Coates since 1984. They share two daughters, Brenna and Kyla.