Mark Boone Junior

Junior’s Robert “Bobby Elvis” Munson was a second father to Jax and a well-respected member of the motorcycle club. The Ohio native has since starred in Street Level, Casual Encounters, American Romance, 12 Round Gun, By the Rivers of Babylon and Gateway. He also appeared on The Last Man on Earth, Flaked and Patriot before playing Elias on Paradise City. The actor is a writer and producer, recently working on Let Me Make You a Martyr as a producer. He married Christina Adshade in 2019. The pair welcomed their first child in January 2020.