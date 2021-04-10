Ron Perlman

Perlman played Clarence “Clay” Morrow, president of the motorcycle club and stepfather of Jax, for six seasons before meeting his demise. The New York native then starred in Poker Night, The Book of Life, Stonewall, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Pottersville, The Great War, Monster Hunter and is set to voice Mangiafuoco in the upcoming film Pinocchio. He also appeared on Hand of God, Adventure Time With Finn & Jake, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, StartUp, Final Space and The Capture. Perlman has also found himself behind the scenes working as a writer, director and producer. He most recently produced Hell on the Border and The Big Ugly. Perlman shares two children, Blake and Brandon with his ex-wife, Opal Stone. The pair were married for 38 years before he filed for divorce in 2019. He is currently dating actress Allison Dunbar.