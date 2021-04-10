Ryan Hurst

Hurst portrayed Jax’s childhood friend and ally Harry “Opie” Winston for five seasons before he sacrificed himself to save his friend, leaving the series in 2012. The California native then starred on King & Maxwell, Bates Motel, Outsiders, Bosch, The Walking Dead and Paradise City. He will play Milligan in the upcoming series The Mysterious Benedict Society. The Remember the Titans actor has also appeared in CBGB, A Million Little Pieces and Superman: Man of Tomorrow. Hurst married actress Molly Cookson in 2005 and together they founded the Fast Shoes production company.