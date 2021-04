Tommy Flanagan

Flanagan’s Filip “Chibs” Telford was one of the more beloved SAMCRO members, acting as a father figure on many occasions for Jax. The Scottish actor then appeared on Revenge, Motive, Wu Assassins and Westworld. He also starred in 48 Hours to Live, Running Wild, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, American Fighter, Love-40 and The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud. Flanagan married producer Dina Livingston in 2010. They share daughter Aunjanue.