William Lucking

Lucking played Piermont “Piney” Winston, Opie’s father and one of the First 9 members of SAMCRO, for four seasons. The Michigan native then appeared in Contraband, two episodes of Switched at Birth and two episodes of Murder in the First before taking a break from acting in 2014.

The UCLA graduate was married to costume designer Sigrid Insull. In November 2021, Lucking’s friend confirmed that the TV star had died of unknown causes one month prior.