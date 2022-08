B. Davis Comes 1st

“People can call it whatever they want. They can say it’s strength, they can say it’s pride, they can say its professionalism — you can put a positive or a negative skew on it,” she said on the “Drama Queens” podcast in July 2022 about Brooke and Lucas getting back together in season 3. “But I was always going to put Brooke Davis ahead of everybody and everything else. Nothing mattered to me but being honest for her.”