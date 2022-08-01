No More Talk of Chad

“You realize that everyone you’ve ever met in this business has, like, dated everyone else. When you spend 100 hours a week on set and you don’t even get home for eight hours to sleep, like, yeah, I’m not surprised that every 20-year-old on a set has dated every other 20-year-old on a set,” the “Work in Progress” podcast host said on Michael Rosenbaum‘s “Inside of You” podcast in August 2021. “We act like it’s not common and it’s wildly common. Some of our favorite celebrity couples are people who married the fourth costar they dated.”

When asked about Murray specifically, Bush responded: “Oh, I’m not going to talk about him. I’m not allowed to because I’ve tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid and whenever I’ve done that, it gets twisted into I’m talking s–t about somebody who I don’t even know anymore, who’s clearly a grown-up. I think you have to, like, laugh at who you used to be, but when people ask me about history that involves someone else … it’s not worth my time. It’s not a place where I harbor ill will or anything.”

She continued: “I’ve tried to, like, you know, do the thing where when I get stuck live on the air — which has happened to me twice — getting asked about it where I give a little, like, jazz hands quip and move on, it just doesn’t work, so I’m not going to.I was a very naïve 21-year-old kid, and that’s all there is to it.”

Bush added that age played a factor.

“I think lots of people do stupid s–t before their prefrontal cortexes are fully formed and they’re not until they’re 26. So you do the math on my timeline. I literally didn’t have a whole brain,” she said. “I have humor and grace for being a kid and having the experience that I have.”