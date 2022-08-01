Producer Callout

Bush told Dax Shepard in December 2018 that OTH producers were “really deeply inappropriate” to both actors following their split.

“There was no space to self-reflect. … They ran, like, TV ads about it, it was really ugly. They made practice of taking advantage of people’s personal lives,” Bush claimed. “Not just for me and for my ex, for other actors on the show who would share as you do when you get close to people. Deeply personal things that were happening in their lives and they would wind up in story lines. It wasn’t OK. … It was opportunistic and ugly. When you run a show, you’re like a parent, you’re supposed to protect your flock, and it was the opposite of that. And I imagine that was hard for him as well, you know? It was a very ugly situation on their part. I think they kind of lived for the drama.”