Pets Sophie Turner Cradles Adorable New Puppy Weeks After the Death of Her and Joe Jonas’ Dog Waldo By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos August 4, 2019 MEGA 5 6 / 5 Sharing Is Caring Turner sported a navy blue towel over her swimsuit, but later gave it to the pup to dry off with. Back to top More News This Top Serum for Long and Thick Eyelashes Is Nearly $100 Off in the Nordstrom Sale Whitney Port Says This Is the ‘Most Comfortable Wireless Bra’ and Wears It Every Day The Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Is Back In Stock — for Now! More News