Everything to Know About the ‘Sopranos’ Movie ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

A Tribute to James Gandolfini

Fans have already noticed how much Michael looks like his dad, but the actor said deciding to take the role of Tony was “probably the toughest decision” he’d ever made in his life. Throughout the shoot, the cast and crew regularly paid tribute to James. “We all had dinner one night,” director Alan Taylor told Empire in August 2021. “At one point, [Michael] stood up and said, ‘I want to thank everyone for doing this because it was a chance to say hello to my father … and goodbye again.’ There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”

Michael has also said that he didn’t try to play Tony the exact way his dad did, particularly because this version of Tony is very different from the one depicted in the series. “My dad’s character had all this beautiful sensitivity underneath this aggression,” he told Empire. “This version of him is the reverse. His curiosity and sensitivity comes first. He’s not a gun-wielding gangster. He’s a kid who gets whittled down and pulled in.”