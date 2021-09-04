Everything to Know About the ‘Sopranos’ Movie ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

Who’s In It?

Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini, is taking on the role that won his father an Emmy three years a row. In addition to Nivola and Magaro, the film also features Vera Farmiga as Tony’s mother, Livia Soprano (played by the late Nancy Marchand in the show), Corey Stoll as Junior Soprano (Dominic Chianese), Billy Magnussen as Paulie Walnuts (Tony Sirico), Samson Moeakiola as Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero (Vincent Pastore) and Alexandra Intrator as Tony’s sister Janice Soprano (Aida Turturro).

There will also be several new characters, including Harold McBrayer (Leslie Odom Jr.), Aldo “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti (Ray Liotta) and Tony’s father, Giovanni “Johnny Boy” Soprano (Jon Bernthal).