Will Cast Members From the Original Show Appear?

In September 2021, director Alan Taylor revealed that Edie Falco was supposed to reprise her role as Carmela Soprano in the prequel film.

“We had Edie come in and she dressed up as Carmela and we shot something with her, and it wound up not being in the final movie,” Taylor told NME. “But it was a great excuse to see her again.”

Although Taylor wouldn’t explain how Falco would appear in a movie set decades before the TV show, he did hint that there was talk of exploring events from The Sopranos.

“There was some confusion as to how best launch the movie, how to start the movie,” he noted. “So we tried a few things and that was one of them. … [Y]ou’ll see that we begin it in a very different way now, but that wasn’t always the idea.”

Taylor also confirmed that not always knowing how the movie would be structured inspired them to shoot “a few things that included other cast members.”