Austen and Craig Continue to Butt Heads

Tension was high between the “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohosts as they reunited at Naomie’s party. “He doesn’t tell me anything anymore,” Craig told Madison while standing with her and Austen, to which he replied, “Ditto.”

The Sewing Down South founder threw shade at Austen, saying, “You told [Madison] everything that I ever told you,” before Madison noted, “You all seem a little toxic.”

Craig confessed: “We’ve got some sh—t that we need to talk about because it’s festering. But, we see each other, we have fun and act like nothing is happening.” Austen, however, wasn’t having it, adding, “That’s your specialty. Your specialty is to meet up and act like nothing’s the matter.”