Austen and Olivia Are Heating Up

Despite having tension after the Katsby party when Austen’s ex Madison LeCroy showed up, the new pair appeared to be progressing positively in their relationship. The beermaker told viewers during his confessional why he liked Olivia, noting their similarities. “First off, she’s tall, thank god. I can’t deal with these shorties anymore,” he said. “She gets my sense of humor. She’s wifey material. I’m not ready to go down that path.”

Olivia, for her part, seemed to be on the same page as her new flame. “First thought, and I kid you not, was his height. I was like, ‘Ooh, yes,’” she said during a confessional interview. “He’s hilarious and we have the same sense of humor.”

The photographer, who had only been on a few dates with Austen when the episode filmed, noted: “I’m not trying to lock it down but if someone’s not serious about being in a relationship or settling down then on to the next.”