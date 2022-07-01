Austen Stirs the Pot

While Olivia was trying to fix her relationship with the women at the party, Austen chose to add fuel to the fire when it came to Naomie and Craig’s Las Vegas hookup. After hearing from multiple people that the exes hooked up in Charleston as well, Austen confronted Naomie about it and things got intense.

“You guys did not just sleep together once, true or false?” Austen asked Naomie, who which she replied, “Twice. That’s it.” The North Carolina native then called Craig a “good liar,” claiming he only admitted to sleeping with Naomie once.

Austen recalled the alleged way Craig “described” the Vegas hookup, painting his longtime friend in a bad light. “[He] was like, ‘I was right [about her] and she came calling. And then we hung out and yeah, we slept together,’” the businessman claimed. “The way that it was a throwaway. He described that you have some clingy, like, whatever [vibe and] that [you’re] trying to get back with [him].”

Naomie, however, didn’t bite. “I literally don’t believe that he would describe me in that way,” she told Austen before he left the room.