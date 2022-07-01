Chleb Calls Out Kathryn

Following their argument at Kathryn’s Great Katsby party during the season 8 premiere, things were rocky between the couple. Kathryn, for her part, told her then-boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell, that his decision to speak with Venita at the bash about their fallout made her feel like he was “on her team and not my team.”

The former football player was quick to point out that he and Kathryn are very different when it comes to how they speak with people. “I feel like you don’t like a lot of people and that’s not how I roll,” he explained. “You can go to all your friends and ask, ‘Is Kathryn a problem?’ Yes, you are the problem.”

Chleb later opened up to his mom about the couple’s issues, revealing, “All hell broke loose when we moved in together. She’s Mrs. Petty. She tries to take my time from you, from my family. All I’ve been trying to do is help her out, uplift her and I don’t think she understands that.”