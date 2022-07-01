Craig Has ‘Nothing But Love’ for Naomie

Unlike the Naomie of seasons past, the designer was quick to confront Craig about Austen’s allegations. In fact, the exes talked it out in the living room before the party came to an end. “Austen was trying to prompt me for things. He’s like, ‘Craig swears it was only one time,’” she said, to which Craig replied, “No I didn’t. It was twice. I told him that. Paige knows that.”

The L’Abeye founder confessed that Austen “tried to hurt” her by saying, “Yeah, well after you and Craig saw each other in Vegas he was like, ‘Ugh, she’s my ex for a reason. It wasn’t all it was chocked up to be.’”

Craig denied ever saying that and agreed that it was “really mean” that Austen put those words in his mouth. The Delaware native assured Naomie that their two hookups were great and he’s happy with their friendship now. “I don’t have any regrets about it. I love you to death,” he added. “You know I will always feel that way about you.”