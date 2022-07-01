Mean Girl Vibes

During Naomie’s event, Patricia Altschul brought up her drama with Kathryn from the Great Katsby Party. Since Kathryn wasn’t there to share her side of the story, Olivia found herself defending the mother of two — and therefore became an easy target for the rest of the group.

After Naomie explained that Kathryn thinks she’s “coming for her,” she noted she only attending the party to be nice. Olivia, however, claimed that Naomie wasn’t “open” to being there and trying to make amends. “I’m not even taking sides. I’m literally explaining what I saw,” Olivia said, to which Venita chimed in, “But you are. You’re on Kathryn’s side right now.” Things quickly escalated with Venita getting defensive after Olivia told her to “calm down.”

The California native proceeded to go outside and find Austen after being attacked by the ladies in the house. “I’m flustered. It was just that one conversation that went off,” she explained to her beau. “Here’s the bottom line, I am not taking sides.”

Things took a positive turn when Venita owned up to her actions and came over to apologize to Olivia. “I don’t want you to feel attacked. I’m sorry,” the influencer said. “We’re not here to attack you. Me and drama don’t get along.”