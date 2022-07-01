Taylor Gets Real About Shep Romance

The majority of the episode took place during Naomie’s welcome back party, which is where Taylor Ann Green opened up to Shep Rose’s cousin, Marcie, about their future. “When Shep came over to the house he was gushing about you,” Marcie said. “He turned into a little puppy dog. I was like, ‘Have children!’”

Taylor replied, “I’m not on birth control or anything like that. He’s like, ‘Whoa, whoa whoa. I’m not ready for that.’” The clinical assistant added: “I can probably wait until I’m in my 30s.”