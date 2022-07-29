Austen Loses His Cool With Olivia

The Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder confronted Olivia about Madison’s appearance at the oyster party, confessing how much it hurt him to see her there. “What the hell? I felt slighted it was like, ‘What the f—k is she doing here?’” Austen said, to which Olivia replied, “Why do you care?”

Austen fired back, “Because no one that I’m interested will be friends with her.” The former Laguna Beach resident defended herself, saying, “I’m not friends [with her]. I just want to coexist. I’m waiting for the day for you to not care about her.”

Olivia later told the cameras that Austen’s outburst was not OK. “Austen just got done telling me, ‘Let’s take it slow and feel things out,’ but then the next thing I know you’re telling me who I can’t invite to my party?” she explained. “That’s not gonna fly.”