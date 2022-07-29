Chleb Stirs the Pot with Naomie

“I’ve known Naomie longer than I’ve known Kathryn. But Kathryn holds grudges,” Chleb said during a confessional. “And me being her man, I have to have a grudge with them too. So, the people that she’s mad at I have to stay away from. That’s how she rolls.”

Kathryn’s issues with Naomie, however, didn’t stop Chleb from talking with the fashionista at Olivia’s party. “How are you and Kathryn?” Naomie asked, to which Chleb said, “It’s hard to really talk about that. Her conversations are just about drama. She just got deeper than what I am. I’m not a shallow person. I’m a simple person. I think being around her is f–king I don’t know.”

He added, “She’s my girl,” when asked why he’s still with Kathryn. Naomie pointed out that Chleb is a “good person,” noting, “You clearly are having these feelings for a reason. … Just be real. Just be, like, honest. You don’t need to deal with a narcissist like that and somebody that is so toxic because clearly you know.”

The product specialist seemingly agreed with Naomie’s assessment of the situation, but claimed, “I know, but I feel like I’m the person, here put on this earth that can break her through that s–t.”

After Chleb walked away, Naomie tuned to Leva Bonaparte and dished on everything they’d talked about. “I just had an interesting conversation with Chleb. He doesn’t like her. He does not like her,” Naomie said. Leva was shocked, adding, “Why is he talking to you about that? What the f–k?”

Chleb, meanwhile, went back to Kathryn and made odd remarks about what he and Naomie said to one another. “Yo, Naomie is a f–king c–t,” he seemingly told his girlfriend. “She was trying to basically manipulate me and our conversation. I’m so sorry I said that word.” Kathryn stopped him, saying, “Don’t be sorry. That’s what she is.” Chleb then claimed the conversation ended with “me not saying what she wanted to hear so we just f—king ended [it] kinda.”