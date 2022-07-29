Madison’s Engagement Hits Austen Hard

The North Carolina native was on edge after Madison arrived at Olivia’s party. The occasion marked the first time that Austen saw Madison following her engagement to Brett Randle. (The hairstylist announced the relationship news in October 2021.)

“Well, I’m going to get this drink and make my exit,” Austen awkwardly said when he saw Madison standing by the bar. He later asked the cameras, “Why is Madison here after all the s–t that I said to Olivia about her? Why would you want this person around? You’re not going to be friends with my ex.”

The beermaker couldn’t get over the situation, turning to Naomie for a little help. “Olivia decided to invite my ex to her party and what, I’m supposed to go up to her and tell her, ‘Congratulations?’ No,” he told Naomie. The entrepreneur replied, “At my house y’all were cool. You’re traumatized. Relax. It’s gonna suck and you’re fine.”

Despite his friends’ best efforts to make him chat with Madison, Austen stood his ground. “When she got engaged it hit me and it really hurt and I didn’t know that it would so much,” he said during a confessional. “The fact that Madison didn’t give a s–t enough to tell me that she was getting engaged it just felt like a big, final f–k you.”