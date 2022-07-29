Post-Pink Party Blues

After Venita Aspen ruffled feathers during episode 5, she decided to call Olivia and make plans to talk out their issues. The conversation, however, took her by surprise when the photographer revealed she was having a party and Venita, 28, wasn’t on the guest list.

“I’m sure you’ve heard from Madison, my family’s throwing an oyster party, like, get-together,” Olivia explained. “And I initially had everyone on that guest list but I just think it would be fake of me to have you here.” Venita was taken aback, but responded, “So, not invited to the party, got it, but we need to figure this out. I hope you have a good party.”

The influencer then chatted with Madison, 31, confessing, “Damn, I don’t think I’ve not been invited to something in my whole life.” Venita told the cameras how strange it was to be cut from the bash while Madison, who is Austen’s ex, was allowed to come. “[Olivia] doesn’t want drama but she invites Madison LeCroy to the oyster roast?” Venita questioned.