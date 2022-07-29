Shep’s Immaturity Worries Taylor

While Shep Rose was away with Craig and Austen in Charlotte, Taylor Ann Green met with Olivia to talk about their relationship. “He’s even said, ‘I don’t know if marriage is in the cards for me. I don’t see myself holding a baby and, like, burping a baby at 3:00 in the morning,’” Taylor, 27, said of her boyfriend. “I was like, I hope that changes, selfishly.”

Taylor noted, “I feel like I’m talking about some 32-year-old guy who’s just trying to figure it out. [But] no, I’m talking about a 42-year-old man who has been through it with his siblings. I’m like where was the disconnect there?”

The clinical assistant confessed that “Shep makes me very happy, but our trust was breached” when he cheated. “It was, like, over a year ago. If something like that were to ever happen again then I am out,” she added. (Us confirmed on July 20 that Shep and Taylor split after nearly two years together.)