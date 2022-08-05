A Puppy Affair

Patricia, 81, will do anything for a party! The southern belle convinced Shep to have a dog wedding for her pup Peaches and his furry friend Little Craig. She claimed, “Peaches was involved in a violation of sorts” at the hands of the French Bulldog.

“I think Little Craig has to do the honorable thing. I would like to have a wedding,” Patricia told Shep, to which he replied, “So let’s give you the wedding you so richly deserve.” The socialite then ran with the idea, hiring a wedding planner and setting a date for the following week. Fans, however, won’t see the nuptials until episode 8.