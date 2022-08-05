Burying the Hatchet

Venita Aspen had a heart-to-heart with her mother during the show, pointing to her parents’ breakup as one of the reasons she had handled the Olivia drama so poorly. “I had a bad week. I wasn’t invited to Olivia’s party. My feelings are hurt,” the 28-year-old influencer said, admitting that she doesn’t know “how to go about it” when fixing things.

“You don’t show me how to handle things because you hid that with you and daddy a lot,” Venita explained, to which her mother replied, “I just wanted to protect you from the pitfalls in life.” (Venita’s dad left when she was in high school and her mother never really spoke about it, according to her daughter.)

Despite feeling uncomfortable with confrontation, Venita did meet up with Olivia and they finally squashed their beef. “You and I had a rocky start so I want to be able to lay it all out on the table,” Venita began the conversation. Olivia replied, “I think you have a very false assumption of who I am. Insinuating something there — that was not cool to me. I can understand why walking away can be perceived as dismissive but in my mind it’s just a way to cool off.”

Venita revealed that she could see where Olivia was coming from after their blow out at the garden party and said sorry for her part in the fight. “I apologize for coming at you hot like that. That’s not who I am as an individual,” she added. “This is going to be a clean slate.”