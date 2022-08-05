On Different Pages

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green continued to head in different directions during episode 7. While Shep, 42, said, “Taylor’s not the pressure type of gal” when it comes to marriage, Taylor, 27, confessed that she already has her future planned out.

“I think I may be in the clear as far as marriage is concerned,” Shep joked to Patricia Altschul and Whitney Smith. Taylor, meanwhile, was seen geeking out over Shep’s cousin Marcie’s baby’s room.

“In my perfect world, I would get married at maybe 30, 31. Starting [to have] kids by 32, 33,” the clinical assistant said in a confessional. “Shep’s clock might not be ticking, but mine is.” (Us Weekly confirmed on July 20 that Shep and Taylor had called it quits.)