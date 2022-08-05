Romance on Hold?

Austen and Olivia seemed to hit a rough patch in their romance with the beermaker telling Kathryn that he hadn’t spoken to the photographer since her family’s oyster roast. “It just bothered me that even after I talked to her she decided to invite my ex to her party,” he confessed, referring to Madison, 31. (Madison announced in October 2021 that she is engaged to Brett Randle.)

During the episode, Olivia confided in her mother that things were strained between her and Austen after she appeared to be buddy-buddy with Madison. “We didn’t really end on the best note at our party,” Olivia explained, noting that “It’s just dumb and I’m so over it.” Olivia further insisted during a confessional interview, “This situation with Austen is just too much work. I’m just not enough drama for Austen because that seems like what he’s into.”