Trouble Is Brewing

“In my gut, something is off,” Kathryn told Austen while getting a pedicure, referring to her on-off relationship with Chleb. The mother of two, who shares Kensie, 8, and Saint, 6, with Thomas Ravenel, confessed that after Chleb was seen talking with Naomie at Olivia’s party a week earlier, she started to have reservations about his loyalty. She added: It was weird. I feel like it was super disrespectful. I feel really hurt.”

Chleb, for his part, spoke with his mother about the ongoing tension between him and Kathryn. He admitted that speaking with Naomie “bit me in the ass” since the two girls “dislike each other.” The former football player later told the cameras, “In my heart, I don’t want to be in a relationship with someone I’m thinking negatively about,” referring to his reservations with Kathryn.

Us exclusively confirmed in November 2021 that Kathryn and Chleb split for good.