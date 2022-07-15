Top 5

‘Southern Charm’ Season 8 Recap: Kathryn Feuds With Venita While Madison Steals the Spotlight at Joint Party

Cat Fight! Southern Charm's Kathryn Brings Drama to Madison, Venita's Bash
Kathryn Calhoun Dennis and Chleb Ravenell. Stephanie Diani/Bravo(2)
Kathryn and Chleb Are On the Outs

“After my party, we got in a really big fight. … I was trying to open up to him about some issues in our relationship. It didn’t go well,” Kathryn revealed to Olivia during a lunch date. “I broke up with Chleb [Ravenell].” While the mother of two, who shares Kensie, 8, and Saint, 6, with ex Thomas Ravenel, noted she’s “looking for a forever person,” Chleb, 33, admitted he wasn’t sure if he want to fight to fix things.

“I’m so confused. I felt like I was destined to be in her life. I miss her a lot,” the former football player told his cousin following the split. “When I talk to her, I have a hard time showing my emotions. I mean what I say. She thinks everything I say … I do care, I don’t know how to show the emotion. Nothing gets settled.”

