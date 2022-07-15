Cat Fight! Southern Charm's Kathryn Brings Drama to Madison, Venita's Bash

Kathryn and Chleb Are On the Outs

“After my party, we got in a really big fight. … I was trying to open up to him about some issues in our relationship. It didn’t go well,” Kathryn revealed to Olivia during a lunch date. “I broke up with Chleb [Ravenell].” While the mother of two, who shares Kensie, 8, and Saint, 6, with ex Thomas Ravenel, noted she’s “looking for a forever person,” Chleb, 33, admitted he wasn’t sure if he want to fight to fix things.

“I’m so confused. I felt like I was destined to be in her life. I miss her a lot,” the former football player told his cousin following the split. “When I talk to her, I have a hard time showing my emotions. I mean what I say. She thinks everything I say … I do care, I don’t know how to show the emotion. Nothing gets settled.”