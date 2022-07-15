Cat Fight! Southern Charm's Kathryn Brings Drama to Madison, Venita's Bash

Olivia Faces the Firing Squad

After getting into an argument with Naomie and her friends earlier this season, Olivia told Kathryn she was nervous to see the gang at Madison and Venita’s bash. “I want you to be comfortable at these things,” Olivia said while driving with Kathryn to the event.

The “Katching Up With Kathryn” podcast host replied, “I want you to be comfortable and have fun because you’ve had my back. It makes me feel bad, because I don’t want it to be a burden you as my friend.” She then joked: “It’s like a game. Garden Games, kind of like Hunger Games.”

Once she was at the party, Olivia had a chat with Naomie and the two appeared to bury the hatchet. “I’m not coming in on sides, it was simply, she’s being spoken about [and I was defending her],” Olivia explained to the L’Abeye founder as to what happened at the previous house party.

Naomie, for her part, noted that she respected Olivia for coming to Kathryn’s aid but explained that there was more to their feud then she’d understand. “Whatever problems are happening have nothing to do with you,” Naomie said as she apologized for the drama. Olivia later told the cameras, “I appreciate Naomie for coming up and saying sorry for how things played out but do I trust her and the rest of the group? No.”