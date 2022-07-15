Cat Fight! Southern Charm's Kathryn Brings Drama to Madison, Venita's Bash

Pinkies Up!

Venita and Kathryn have been on the outs since the redhead came under fire for her racist comments in 2020. While they briefly chatted during the garden party, after the women took their seats, Leva suggested everyone squash their respective beefs.

“Let’s do one and done. You first, you second,” Venita said pointing at Olivia and Kathryn. The proposal, however, was not well received. “Is that a challenge? We’re supposed to be adults, like, actually trying to have results,” Kathryn fired back.

The influencer tried to get back to the topic at hand by telling Kathryn that she wanted to have a conversation now to move forward, but her playful tone didn’t sit well with the southern belle. “Can I be present with you second or would you like to go first?” Venita asked, to which Kathryn replied, “What do you mean? Are you my doctor? Is this an appointment? That’s, like, very condescending.”

During the miscommunication, Naomie tried to step in, saying, “You know she didn’t mean it [like that],” which only made things worse. “Shut up the f—k up Naomie! You are not worth my time,” Kathryn said, leading Naomie to roll her eyes at the table.

Venita tried once more to remedy the situation, saying, “If I did not want to fix things with you [and] get to know you better, I would not approach you. … So what do you need to get back to this?” Kathryn responded, “I don’t need s—t.”