Cat Fight! Southern Charm's Kathryn Brings Drama to Madison, Venita's Bash

Taylor Puts Shep in the Hotseat

Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose previously revealed that they had a pregnancy scare, and the aftermath of the ordeal continued to haunt them in episode 8. “Honestly, I thought, ‘Just shoot me right between the eyes and let’s see where it goes,’” the Average Expectations author, 42, told the cameras. “It’s terrifying. It’s darn right terrifying.”

Taylor, for her part, called out Shep for not asking how she felt after the emotional ups and downs they faced. “You haven’t ever really said, ‘You know if things were to ever happen, you can trust in me,’” she told him while out to lunch, to which Shep replied, “Where do you think I’m going? What do you think I’m doing?”

The clinical assistant, 27, however, wasn’t convinced. She later confided during her confessional that she wants to be married when she has kids. “I don’t know how much he would step up to the bat, which is really s–tty,” she confessed about her boyfriend.