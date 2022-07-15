Cat Fight! Southern Charm's Kathryn Brings Drama to Madison, Venita's Bash

The Madison Show

The hairstylist pulled focus at her joint birthday bash with Venita after announcing her engagement shortly before the event. Throughout the day, things got more strained between the birthday girls as Madison joked it as a bridal shower for her. “Oh, my God, Madison your ring. Oh, my God, Madison your engagement. Oh, my God, oh, my God, oh, my God,” Venita said in a confessional interview. “I was like, ‘It’s my party! It is my party.’”

When Leva Bonaparte arrived at the outdoor space, she joked, “Madison, I feel like this is the vibe for your wedding shower too.” Madison was quick to reply, “Maybe that’s what this is. No, I’m kidding!”