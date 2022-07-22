Boys Will Be Boys?

Following his argument with Taylor, Shep lets loose with Craig and Austen while bowling in Charlotte. “Remember what Shep says, ‘If we avoid the problem, it’ll go away,’” Craig joked, referring to his relationship issues.

The Pillow Talk author then told the cameras, “Shep’s a one-man band. He’s a solo performer. He goes where he wants, when he wants. He’s not a relationship guy.”

Shep’s stress over Taylor’s fears of infidelity continued to increase throughout the night. After she sent him multiple texts about their conversation, he started to vent to the group. “Right now I’m, like, ‘Don’t sink us. Don’t be the architect of our own demise,’” Shep said about his love. He then proceeded to go to the bar and flirt with someone while getting more drinks.

Craig and Austen, meanwhile, got real about the drama that was unfolding, with Austen telling viewers, “Once you stray then the trust is broken it’s an ongoing battle. Taylor has proved that this s–t will bother her forever.”

Craig confided in Austen that Shep and Taylor’s problems may be deeper than anyone knows. “Taylor thinks it’s only a campfire. What Shep’s freaking out about is there are landmines and accelerant and gasoline all over,” the OG Southern Charm star explained. “And he goes, ‘If you keep stoking this campfire it’s going to explode.’ You know s–t, I know s–t, everyone knows s–t except for Taylor.”