Ex, Please!

During Paige’s visit to Charleston, she got real about how she felt about Craig and his ex-girlfriend Naomie being friends. The Summer House star noted that there is a fine line to being close with an ex — especially after Craig and Naomie hooked up when Paige was casually dating him in 2021.

“You guys all see each other,” Paige told Craig while out to eat, noting that everyone in Charleston stays friends with their former flames. “Group settings all day [are OK].” The “Giggly Squad” podcast cohost added, “I think being cordial and being friends are two very different things. I wouldn’t go out with someone I’ve previously slept with one on one.”

The Delaware native, for his part, asked whether going to lunch during the day with Naomie would be OK with Paige, to which she quickly said, “No, that would be crazy.” Craig agreed, adding, “I get it. It would be way shadier to hang out with Naomie than my college girlfriend. So I think in this context, yes, you can’t hang out with an ex-girlfriend.”