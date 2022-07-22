Party Foul

Episode 5 picked up at Venita Aspen and Madison’s joint birthday bash after Venita, 28, butted heads with Kathryn Dennis and Olivia, 30. The influencer quickly realized that she wasn’t going to fix her relationship with Kathryn, 30, so she decided to try and talk with Olivia instead.

“I want to make sure at my party I’m good with everybody,” Venita told Olivia once they walked away from the crown. “At Naomie’s party, I got a different Olivia. When you told me to calm down … I was uncomfortable about how you walked away.”

The photographer, for her part, explained that she chose to leave the room because Venita used the word racist to describe Kathryn’s past actions. “I’m not about to stick around for that,” Olivia said, before Venita chimed in asking, “So you’re not about to stick around for that because you’re racist or because you’re not racist?” Olivia was caught off guard by the allegation. “I was uncomfortable hearing that word tossed out. That’s not OK to throw that disgusting word [around],” she said. “You’re not going to cancel culture me out on this.”

Venita fired back, “You won’t ever understand as [a] Black individual what it’s like to have Kathryn say those things and then be in her presence.” She then added, “There are some things that you and I don’t match on,” to which Olivia responded, “I think we’re done. I think you had another agenda for this conversation.”

While the two ladies didn’t squash their beef at the party, Venita later confessed to Leva Bonaparte that she wants to speak with Olivia again and mend the friendship. “I wouldn’t say I was the best version of myself at the garden party, but I was the most open,” the fashionista told the cameras. “I wish what went down between Olivia and I could’ve gone differently.”