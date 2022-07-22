Taylor and Shep Begin to Crack

When Shep arrived in Charlotte with Craig and Austen he made sure to call Taylor to check-in. During their phone call, it became clear that Taylor was nervous about him going out without her. “She’s definitely skeptical of our time apart. I’m really over it,” Shep said during his confessional.

The Commodore founder then chose to leave his hotel room and go off camera to try and ease Taylor’s fears. “I’ve said it over and over again, I’m not going to stop going places and doing things,” Shep told his girlfriend, to which she replied, “I get anxiety. I will never be that woman that’s left because of a wandering eye.”