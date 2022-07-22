The Madison Roadblock

“Even her engagement has to be a subtle dig,” Austen, 35, told Olivia about Madison, 31, while out on a date. The beermaker, who split from the hairstylist in December 2020 after more than two years, confessed that Madison “had me convinced that nobody liked me” while they were together.

Although Madison announced in October 2021 that she is engaged to Brett Randle, Austen clearly has not fully moved on from their tumultuous relationship. “I was so vulnerable with my last relationship. It was like emotional whiplash,” he admitted to Olivia. “It’s spilled now into [dating] and I just want to take it [slow].”

Olivia, on the other hand, told the cameras that while she does like Austen she found it “a little presumptuous” that he was already talking about where they were headed romantically.