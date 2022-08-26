Austen Pushes Craig’s Buttons

While Craig squashed his beef with Shep before dinner on night one of the getaway, he managed to get into a tiff with Austen that lasted multiple days. “He apologized,” Craig told Austen of his discussion with Shep at dinner. “But look, when you’re coming at someone, the problem isn’t the person you’re coming at.”

Austen pointed out, “You did that too. You were acting out and doing crazy s—t,” which prompted Craig to think his “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohost was “defending Shep.” Craig then got up from the table in a huff, saying, “I thought we were good, dude,” to which Austen replied, “We are good. Is this first level delusion?”

The night ended with Craig telling Austen, “Just for the record, we’re not friends anymore.” Austen, for his part, snuck off after dinner to avoid Craig. When morning came, things weren’t much better between the BFFs.

“I don’t have any problems with you,” Craig told Austen while they drank beers during the second afternoon away from Charleston. “You could have fooled me,” Austen replied. The law school alum then confessed, “That feeling of you not having my back is why I got so upset.” While Austen tried to explain that he was being a good best friend by telling him he was “doing something stupid,” Craig confessed, “I received it as an attack instead of being, ‘Hey, I’m just trying to help you out buddy.’”

In the end, Craig admitted, “Look, I do love you. I don’t like having to battle you. I hated waking up and, like, thinking you went to breakfast without me. I don’t like waking up being mad at each other. I shouldn’t say some of that stuff to you because it’s not how I feel.” Austen insisted, “I do have your back man, but if you think that I don’t, you’re wrong.”