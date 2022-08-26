Naomie and Whitney Heat Up

The group’s eventful bonfire and dinner was followed up by a rowdy night in the rec room. Some of those activities included bowling, drinking and playing basketball, but Naomie going off with Whitney became the evening’s biggest surprise. “Naomie and Whitney kept disappearing,” Olivia told Leva Bonaparte after the restauranter, 43, went home amid all the drama the night before.

Craig, for his part, seemed to embrace his ex-girlfriend’s new romance — but that didn’t stop him from annoying Naomie and Whitney during their alone time. “Naomie and Whitney!” he yelled while holding a sword and knocking on the couple’s door following their rec room time.

“Craig, you sound like, literally, such a f–king crackhead!” Naomie screamed back. Craig, however, didn’t let her reaction phase him, saying, “I’m just the guardian of the house. I hope you guys find happiness. I will protect these gates.”

The Pillow Talk author called his girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, the next morning and told her about Naomie and Whitney’s fling. “Apparently everyone knew that Whitney and Naomie had been hooking up. It’s very weird,” he explained, before admitting he got a little wild one night one. “I found this antique sword,” he said, confessing that he went to knock on Whitney’s door. “Naomie’s voice comes out and goes, ‘Go the f—k to bed.’ … It just keeps getting crazier and crazier.”

Whitney and Naomie later alluded to how their romance was progressing during a one-on-one chat. “You’ve been very loyal and a good friend and just a great shoulder to cry on. And I thank you for that,” the Southern Charm producer told the L’Ayebe founder. “That’s me, just a shoulder to cry on,” Naomie replied, to which Whitney slyly said, “A naked shoulder.”