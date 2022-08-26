Olivia and Austen Define Their Relationship … Sort Of

Olivia and Austen tried to avoid each other during the first day of the trip, but by day two both appeared to be frustrated with one another. “You can’t have these girlfriend expectations of me when you’re, like, going home with an ex,” the photographer confessed to Leva after learning that Austen spent time with his ex Ciara Miller after the dog wedding. “How do I even talk to him?”

She again revealed how annoyed she was at the situation during a confessional, saying, “Why are you going to be upset at me for something you encouraged me to do when you’re just going to go and play naked twister with your ex?”

The pair finally found time to talk about what’s going on in their relationship following more than a week of tension. “Honestly, I haven’t even talked to you since the dog wedding,” Olivia began the conversation. “I got word from Leva and Naomie that you were unhappy with my date situation.”

Austen admitted that he’d been “really bummed” but noted that it was his “fault” that she brought a date to the dog nuptials after he told her he wanted to keep things casual. He explained that he has since decided, “I don’t want you to be with anyone else. I want to date you.”

Olivia, however, wasn’t convinced and called him out for spending time with Ciara, 26, after that event. “You’re so full of s–t. How are you so bothered by my blind date setup when you yourself were out with someone that very same night that you have a past with?” she fired back, revealing, “I just wish you could’ve told me.”

Ultimately, the beermaker took responsibility for all the miscommunication and finally told Olivia how much she meant to him. “I really do like you a lot. I don’t want to date other people. I want to date you,” he said, to which she replied, “I don’t want to see you with other people either. … From now on, let’s just talk to each other.” (Olivia exclusively told Us in August that she and Austen were an exclusive item.)