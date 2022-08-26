Taylor Breaks Down Over Shep Drama

The clinical assistant started crying after all of the Shep drama during the trip. As she began to pack up her things to leave, Shep insisted he needed to talk to her. “You know I’m sorry and you know I love you. I don’t love anybody except for you,” he confessed while sitting with her in their room. “Am I perfect? No. Am I difficult to deal with? Absolutely. I really, really appreciate you dealing with it.”

The Commodore co-owner continued: “I’m a better person when I’m with you and I know that. I’m not a fool, but if I’m not good enough, OK. I will be sad and brokenhearted, but I’ll understand because I know how much of a f—king idiot I am.”

Taylor revealed that the “angry inner being that comes out” of him from time to time scares her and is why she became so upset. “I love you so much. My family loves you immensely. But I am exhausted and sometimes I want to quit,” she told him, holding back tears. “I don’t think you’re a totally lost human being.”

Shep noted that he needs to be with someone like Taylor to balance him out. “I want to see you happy. I want to make plans for the future. What do you want me to do?” he asked. Taylor pointed to Shep working on “being vulnerable” and putting his “ego aside and be kind to people” as things she needs to see change. He agreed that her requests were “completely fair,” promising, “I’ll work [to be] better, definitely toward you.”